Sanjay Raut Slams Centre Over LPG Shortage

New Delhi: Sanjay Raut, MP of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the LPG cylinder shortage across the country amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying the government's assurances had proven wrong. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Raut expressed concern over restaurants and other industries reportedly closing down due to a shortage of LPG and fuel.

He said, “The biggest issue in the country right now is the situation arising from the conflict between US-Israel and Iran. There is a shortage of commercial and domestic gas. When the conflict began, the Modi government said that there would be no impact on India and there would be no price rise. The assurance by the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister has failed. Restaurants are closing down in Mumbai and other cities.”

“There is also a danger lurking in the vehicle sector. The tile manufacturing in Morbi is shutting down. Narendra Modi and his supporters are saying nothing on this issue. PM Modi is a scientist, and a few years ago he did an experiment creating gas from a drain. He should inaugurate such a plant in Mumbai,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions. The government has also mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills.

Pramod Tiwari, MP of the Indian National Congress, also criticised the Centre and said, “The government failed to predict the possible threats arising from the West Asia conflict.”

V Sivadasan, Rajya Sabha MP of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), alleged that the party would raise the matter in Parliament. “A lot of hotels have shut down, and many families are suffering due to the shortage. The central government is not ready to manage this issue properly. We will raise this issue in Parliament, and our party will also raise the issue outside Parliament and conduct a nationwide campaign against the price hike,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, P. Sandosh Kumar, MP of the Communist Party of India, on Wednesday submitted a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across the country amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In the notice, the MP flagged the longer waiting period and price hike for LPG cylinders, saying the shortage had created “immense hardship” for citizens.