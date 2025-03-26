Sanjay Raut backs Kunal Kamra amid controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed his support for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amid the controversy surrounding his remarks on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and stated that the artist would rather die than submit or fear the alleged threats."I don't know who is threatening Kunal Kamra or why. Kunal Kamra is someone I have known for many years. He is not the kind of artist who gets scared of threats. He won't surrender (Jhukega nahi). He would rather die than bow down or be afraid. Those issuing threats will soon find it difficult to continue their path," Raut told the media.Sanjay Raut also responded to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on the Kunal Kamra controversy.CM Adityanath said that the freedom of expression does not mean that individuals can use it to attack someone else, adding that the law should take action against such people "who are creating differences in the country."To this, Raut said, "I agree with what Yogi Ji said -- freedom of speech doesn't mean people can say just anything. But what did Kamra say? He didn't mention anyone's name. He commented on a situation that happened in Maharashtra using satire. I often listen to poets like Kumar Vishwas and Surendra Sharma, and they, too, use satire. Vandalizing property in response to Kamra's words is not justified."Kunal Kamra sparked up a political storm with his controversial 'gaddar' (traitor) joke, which was allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Several political leaders condemned Kamra's statement during a stand-up show and sought action against him. Kamra, however, on Tuesday, shared a new video to mock Shiv Sena workers for vandalising Mumbai's The Habitat comedy club, where he had performed earlier.Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded on this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law.CM Fadnavis took a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister, while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, stated that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it led to tyranny.The CM said, "We appreciate humour and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny." He stated that Kamra staged "low-quality" comedy."This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged a low-quality comedy," the CM said, adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person.Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a summons to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday.As per the Mumbai police, Kamra is not in Mumbai right now. MIDC police had registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.