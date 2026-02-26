Sanjay Raut Alleges Cover-Up in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Questions FIR Refusal

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Thursday sharply criticised the Maharashtra government over its alleged inaction in the Ajit Pawar plane crash case, accusing officials of shielding the DGCA and VSR Ventures.

Addressing reporters, Raut questioned why Mumbai Police refused to file an FIR sought by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar. He suggested that interference from influential individuals may have influenced the authorities’ decision. Raut claimed that a DCP received a call from Vidhan Bhavan (Legislative Assembly), after which the police commissioner’s stance changed.

He further alleged that several politicians have invested in VSR Ventures and that current ministers have financial links with the company, which could explain the lack of action. Raut described the DGCA as a “corrupt department” and claimed it enjoys political protection.

Raut said that Rohit Pawar, along with members of the aviation sector, met him to discuss the case. According to him, Rohit Pawar had thoroughly studied the matter and identified those responsible. He emphasised that the incident involving Ajit Pawar should not be treated as a routine accident, citing suspicious circumstances and questioning why a complaint was not registered despite requests from a relative of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

He stressed that cases should be filed against both VSR Ventures and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Raut added that Sunetra Pawar has the authority to question Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the failure to register the FIR. He called for collective action from all political parties to ensure accountability.

Raut also questioned past investigations by the CBI into aviation accidents and alleged a lack of transparency in DGCA’s handling of the case. He stated that while the black box from the crash is secure, authorities have not provided clear answers.

On Wednesday, Rohit Pawar visited the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai to file an FIR in connection with the crash. He alleged that although junior officers initiated the process, an Additional DCP later refused to register the complaint.

Rohit Pawar further claimed that VSR Ventures has links with Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and alleged that close ties between VSR and BJP leaders have prevented direct action. He said it remains unclear whether the crash was accidental or deliberate and demanded a thorough investigation.

Ajit Pawar died on January 28 when a Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board, including Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for Zilla Panchayat elections.