Visakhapatnam: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessel Samudra Paheredar called on the Ho Chi Minh Port in Vietnam on Tuesday as part of its ongoing overseas visits to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

During its three-day visit to the port, the crew of Samudra Paheredar, a pollution control vessel with an integral helicopter, will have professional interactions with their Vietnamese counterparts, focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. Their activities with the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) will include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events, and passage exercises.

The visit aims to strengthen ties between the ICG and VCG, apart from showcasing India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. Samudra Paheredar also carrying 25 NCC cadets aboard the vessel, who will participate in a walkathon and beach clean-up activities.

The visit of ICG’s specialised vessel is in accordance with the India-ASEAN Initiative on Marine Pollution Control announced during the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus in Cambodia in 2022.

The exchanges between ICG and VCG have been going on since 2015 as part of a memorandum of understanding between the two maritime agencies. This overseas deployment is a testimony to ICG's commitment to bolster bilateral relationships and enhance international cooperation with friendly countries.

Prior to Ho Chi Minh, Samudra Paheredar had visited Manila, Philippines.