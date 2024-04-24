Saleshwaram To Be Added to Eco Tourism Circuit in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Hyderabad: Saleshwaram, a holy site for Chenchus deep in the Nallamala forests, will soon be on the ecotourism and wildlife safari circuit in the Amrabad tiger reserve. Saleshwaram, with a tiny Lord Lingamaiah temple deep in a gorge lined by a waterfall, is hugely popular.

For three days a year in April coinciding with Chaitra Purnima, it is thronged by tens of thousands of people for the Saleshwaram Jatara.

“The Jatara began on Monday and this year we expect some 1.5 lakh visitors and pilgrims,” Rohit Gopidi, the Nagarkurnool district forest officer said. The jatara, originally a traditional Chechu tribal festival, over the years has been attracting huge crowds, with most making the trip to experience the forest.

“We are making plans to include Saleshwaram to the wildlife safari circuit by way of a trek to the Lingamaiah temple from the middle of May,” he said.

This year, the TSRTC has organised buses to Saleshwaram Jatara from Achampet. The idea is to discourage people from using their personal vehicles, and cut down traffic in the tiger reserve. The last leg of the journey involves a nearly two-km trek down the hills deep inside the forest. Only those who are fit enough should try and make the trip, especially in the wake of summer temperatures.

Since the huge crowds usually result in generating a lot of trash, the forest department has set up a 100-member volunteer force to try and keep the forest clean and clear up the wastes discarded by pilgrims and visitors.