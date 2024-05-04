Sajjala Questions Naidu’s Brouhaha Over Land Titling Act

Vijayawada: YSRC state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday alleged that Telugu Desam is spreading false propaganda on the AP Land Titling Act, which has not been implemented.

In a bid to clear the controversy raised by the opposition, Ramakrishna Reddy asked Naidu to explain why he is against the act, which is being implemented by the BJP-led NDA government, of which TD has become an ally.

He explained that land re-survey has been completed in 6,000 villages. Efforts are being made to bring about changes in the registration system. He said the Land Titling Act will come into force only after completion of a comprehensive land survey. The same has been informed to the court.

“It will take another two to three years for the AP Land Titling Act to be implemented,” the party general secretary clarified.

He accused opposition leader Naidu of stooping too low and speaking foul language in a bid to come to power. He maintained that the act is being brought to check irregularities and disputes. “Enacting the Land Titling Act will bring about a revolutionary change,” he remarked.

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Chandrababu himself has committed many irregularities with regard to land in the name of deemed mutation of lands under AP CRDA. He alleged that assigned lands had been seized forcefully from owners.

The party general secretary said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps to prevent such anarchy. “Chandrababu is afraid that once the new AP Land Titling Act comes into force, he cannot illegally grab lands anymore,” he stated.