Sai Prasad Drives India’s Transformative Native in the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Challenge

Hyderabad: A leader of Yuva Morcha from Hyderabad has emerged as a standout performer in the 100-day nationwide ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Challenge’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi in his social media account on `X’ said he eagerly looked forward to personally meeting some of the most energetic and bright ambassadors. P.M. Sai Prasad from Alwal may be among those who get to meet the Prime Minister.

Prasad is national treasurer for Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and oversees operations in Assam. He secured first place in south India in the Prime Minister’s call to involve people to make India Vishwa Guru by 2047. He reached out to over 10 lakh people with a number of growth stories.

Transcending party lines, individuals enlisted on the `Namo App,’ committing to undertake impactful tasks across society to advance the Centre’s development agenda.

Sai Prasad, recognised for his leadership with the `Team Sai’ initiative, secured the top position in south India with 3,92,462 points.

The Viksit Bharat ambassadors, enumerated multiple stories of Digital India, success stories of over 1 lakh start-ups, how the Gati Shakti initiative had turned a game changer in reshaping the country’s infrastructure and opening up potential for growth.

Out of 23,000 ambassadors added by Sai Prasad, 20,000 hail from Malkajgiri, the biggest Lok Sabha constituency in the country.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Sai Prasad said that his tele-caller team monitored all 23,000 members every day on a live dashboard and engaged them with continuous conversations and guided them to motivate people at different public places.

“Having a large number of defence personnel and ex-servicemen in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency is an advantage as they are aware of Prime Minister Modi’s work to make the country a powerful nation. The approach of youth also drastically changed with the massive success of start-ups and the IT revolution. When the ambassadors of Viksit Bharat met these sections, many of them were well aware of most of the popular schemes of Narendra Modi”, he said.

Sai Prasad said he had created a WhatsApp group, where all the members have been constantly trained and guided in different time slots to spread the message of new India, which gradually made it reach over 10 lakh people.