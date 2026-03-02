 Top
Safety Of Civilians Utmost Priority: PM Modi Tells Netanyahu

2 March 2026 6:37 AM IST

In a post on X, PM Modi reiterated the need for an early cessation of hostilities, stressing that protecting citizens is of utmost importance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (PMO via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. He conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised that the safety of civilians must remain the top priority.

In a post on X, PM Modi reiterated the need for an early cessation of hostilities, stressing that protecting citizens is of utmost importance.



In a separate conversation, PM Modi also spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE and expressed condolences for the loss of lives.

The Prime Minister conveyed India’s solidarity with the UAE during this difficult time and thanked the UAE leadership for ensuring the safety of the Indian community living there. He also voiced support for de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.

The discussions come amid heightened tensions following a joint missile strike, titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury, carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 strikes, along with several members of his family.


( Source : ANI )
