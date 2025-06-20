S. Ramann Takes Charge as New PFRDA Chairperson

New Delhi: Sivasubramanian Ramann on Friday assumed charge as the chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). He has been appointed by the government vide a notification dated April 8, 2025 for a tenure of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge or till he attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Ramann served as an officer of the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) from the 1991 batch. “Prior to joining PFRDA, he served as Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General and Chief Technology Officer in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India,” it said.

He has held several leadership positions, including Chairman and MD of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), MD and CEO of National E-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), and Principal Accountant General of Jharkhand. “For period 2006 to 2013, he also served as Chief General Manager (CGM) and then as Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” it said.