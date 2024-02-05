Top
5 Feb 2024 4:31 PM GMT
Rythu Sangham Seeks MSP for Turmeric
Telangana Rythu Sangham state joint secretary Mood Shobhan during a visit to the Nizamabad market yard on Monday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rythu Sangham state joint secretary Mood Shobhan demanded that the turmeric farmers should get a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 18,000 per quintal and their produce should be purchased through Markfed and exported.

Sangham members who visited the Nizamabad agricultural market to speak to farmers, said, “The crop yield has fallen by 30 per cent owing to diseases. On average farmers spend Rs 50,000 per acre and the middlemen have formed a ring to rig the prices which are now at Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000. The farmers are unable to even get back their investment.”

The Congress had promised Rs 18,000 MSP for turmeric in its manifesto, Shobhan said. Those who visited the yard include sangham district president M. Gangadharappa and secretary Pallapu Venkatesh.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
