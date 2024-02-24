Run for Jesus on March 30

Hyderabad: The 14th Run for Jesus, a Christian community run which started in 2011, and features most of the churches, is scheduled to be held a day ahead of Easter Sunday in 500 locations in the two Telugu states.

Brother Paul Devapriyam Pulla, founder of Christian Social Forum, which is organising the event, said, “we invite all Christians to take part in their nearest location and make a success of the event. We will have prominent speakers and popular musicians at the event, which ranks as one of the best Christian events in India.”

He added, “Over 25, 000 persons from the twin cities will participate in the event at 24 separate locations. This year’s event is slated for March 30.”