Ruling Parties Under MIM Shadow: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: The people of Telangana were still living under the influence of Razakars as the ruling parties were working as per the diktats of the AIMIM, Union home minister Amit Shah said here on Tuesday. The ruling parties never came out from the MIM’s shadow and did not have the courage to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day, he said.

“The BJP alone can fully liberate the people from the Razakar influence. The Congress, BRS and AIMIM are interested in vote bank politics, more focused on their own family welfare and involved deep-rooted corruption,” Shah told the party’s state-wide booth level leaders meeting at LB Stadium on Tuesday. “They can never think of the welfare of the depressed sections like farmers, youth, women, OBCs and Dalits.”

Calling the BRS `Brashtachar Rachit Samithi,’ Shah said the people were of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Kaleshwaram scam and his daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s role in the Delhi liquor scam.

Shah dared Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to hold a media conference and give a reply to the long history of corruption during the Congress rule in the country. “Congress governments have looted `12 lakh crores of the nation’s wealth in several scams. I am sure Revanth Reddy cannot give a reply,” he said.

Shah said the unifying factor for the Opposition parties in the “I.N.D.I alliance” was family rule. Stating that the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), RJD and National Conference had been promoting their own family members, Shah asked the activists of those parties if they found any future there. “Only the BJP can make an ordinary person like Narendra Modi the Prime Minister,” he said.

Asking BJP booth-level leaders not to relax till the party took out victory rallies after the results, Shah asked them to explain the good work carried out by the Narendra Modi government to the people. He also asked them to explain how Modi had fulfilled the promises like abrogating Article 370 to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir with India and constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Owaisi, Kharge and Rahul have been telling lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act by stating some people from minority communities will lose their citizenship. You must tell Muslim women that not a single citizen will lose their citizenship,” Shah told BJP workers.

He said that terrorists used to frequently cross the border and carry out strikes during the Congress rule. They did this under the Modi government at Pulwama and Uri, but the resultant surgical strike inside Pakistan had put the terror groups permanently in sleep mode, he said.

Shah asked the activists to ensure the victory of party candidates in more than 12 Lok Sabha seats from Telangana to ensure the continued support for the BJP government at the Centre for the all-round development of the state.

Earlier, state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy said that the Congress government had not changed its old habits. The Revanth Reddy government was engaged in collecting huge amounts from industrialists, contractors and builders etc to fund the election expenses.

Among the BJP’s nine candidates named so far for the coming Lok Sabha elections, who were present at the meet, Bandi Sanjay remained the star attraction. Party workers cheered him when he aggressively criticsed the Congress and BRS leaders.

Shah arrived two hours behind schedule. The event also featured the folk artists team having six women members performing in the sweltering heat for more than three hours.