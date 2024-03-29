RuB replaces 12 manned level crossings in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In its constant endeavour to enhance passenger safety and improve operational convenience, South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, has successfully achieved the annual target of eliminating 12 Manned Level Crossing (LC) Gates. They have been replaced by Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridge. The closure of these gates will come as a big relief to road users as it reduces their travel time and the need to wait for long periods at these Manned LC Gates.

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said that Vijayawada Division currently has no Unmanned Level Crossing Gates and is continually making giant strides towards eliminating such gates to ensure safety. In the current financial year 2023-24, the Division was entrusted with the task of eliminating 12 Manned LC Gates at critical locations to increase operational feasibility and improve sectional speed.

Out of these 12 gates, Road Under Bridges (RUBs) were constructed at 11 and one Road Over Bridge was constructed between Telaprolu–Nuzvid Section. With this all the 12 Manned LC Gates are declared permanently closed by the Division. Giving top priority to passenger safety, RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) Boxes were inserted in lieu of all the 11 Manned LC Gates by utilising the traffic blocks in the section. Earthwork, tamping, deep excavation and de-watering activity was also carried out with necessary safety measures to accomplish the task in a timely manner. The engineering department of Vijayawada Division had taken up the challenge of eliminating Manned LC Gates through meticulous planning and execution by proper deployment of staff and completing the works within the stipulated time.

The 11 RUBs are constructed in lieu of the following Manned LC Gates over Vijayawada Division (1) LC No.466 between Narsipatnam–Regupalem (2) LC No.362 between Denduluru– Bhimadolu, (3) LC No.352 between Eluru–Denduluru, (4) LC No.329 between Telaprolu–Nuzvid, (5) LC No.174 Tettu–Ulavapadu, (6) LC No.169 between Kavali– Srivenkateswarapalem, (7) LC No.127 Padugupadu–Kodavaluru, (8) LC No.169 between Denduluru – Bhimadolu, (9) LC No.261 between Appikatla - Nidubrolu (10) LC No.191 between Tanguturu - Singarayakonda and (11) LC No.185 between Ulavapadu - Singarayakonda.

Narendra also said that the Manned LC Gates are being eliminated by giving emphasis to safety of passengers while maintaining sectional speed of the trains and to improve operational feasibility by minimising train detentions.