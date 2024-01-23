Hyderabad: In several areas like Borabanda, Afzal Gunj, Kukatpally and Charminar, women commuters are facing problems in accessing public transport as RTC buses often fail to halt at designated stops. This has led to overcrowded buses, much to the chagrin of passengers.

“I travel from Madhapur to Begumpet every day. It is disheartening that we have to struggle so much just to board a bus. The buses are running alright but their drivers are refusing to stop at the designated places, where we wait for the bus. This has worsened recently. In order to reach on time and to avoid the rough and tumble, I end up booking a vehicle or using my bike,” recounted Rajyalakshmi, a private employee.

As a result, the buses are packed to the brim and there are frequent fights among the frustrated commuters, especially during peak hours.

Men are also suffering. As one Raju Kandadhi put it, “Women tend to occupy the last available seats, leaving no seating options for us. We come across crowded buses any time of the day leading to verbal arguments and, in some cases, physical altercations.” Another passenger, Arjun Yadav said, “I was standing with my infant in hand beside my wife when suddenly a lady came to us and asked me to immediately go away from the place. When the argument heated up, she almost raised her hand to hit me. It's important to find a solution that ensures a smooth boarding process.”

A bus driver Ramu told Deccan Chronicle, “We avoid stopping at all places to reduce issues caused by an increasing number of female passengers. The more the women on board, the more will be our headaches”.