RTA Delegation in Delhi To Seek Approval for TG Prefix Change

Hyderabad: Two days after the state Cabinet approved replacing characters ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ in motor vehicle registration plates and official documents, a delegation of Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials was deputed to Delhi on Tuesday to get the Centre’s approval.

Official sources said that RTA officials carried the resolution copy approved by the Cabinet in this regard and the same will be handed over to the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

The TG number plates will come into force after the Union ministry gives its approval and issues a notification, which is likely to take a week.

They reiterated that the change will be applicable only for the registration of new vehicles.

The change in number plates is also expected to generate huge revenue for the state government through the auction of fancy numbers. The RTA will have the option to open all new number series under TG, which will make available all the fancy numbers that were auctioned earlier under the TS series.

Local number plate producers said that even if the prefix is changed, they don’t get any benefit as the registration numbers for new vehicles are made by the RTA.

Hyder Khan of Ameer Creative at Ramkote, a number plate and ad sign producer, said, “We only get the business once the vehicles registration plate number is broken or if it falls down while vehicles are in running. We make the plates for two-wheelers for Rs 300 and four-wheelers for Rs 500.”

Rabani Hansari, a number plate and ad sign maker, said, “After the government handed over number plates to RTA, many of us lost our jobs. With government taking the decision of changing TS to TG, they should at least give buyers the option to get their number plates made elsewhere.”