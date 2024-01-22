RSS Chief Bhagwat Urges Unity as Ayodhya Temple Consecration Marks New India

NEW DELHI: After the consecration ceremony at the Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that everyone in the country should shun disputes and stay united. As lakhs across the country watched the broadcast of the event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the wait of 500 years is over and the country had become "Rammay."

Addressing a gathering after the consecration ceremony, Mr Bhagawat said, "The Prime Minister alone did taap and now we all have to do that."

“With Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya, India's self-pride has returned. And today's programme has become a symbol of a new India that will stand up and provide relief to the entire world from tragedy," the RSS chief said.

"But why did he (Ram) leave? He left because there were kalah (disputes) in Ayodhya. Ram Rajya is coming and we have to shun all disputes and stop fighting among ourselves over petty issues. We will have to shun ego and stay united. Knowing that there is Ram everywhere, we have to coordinate among ourselves. To stay together is the first true practice of religion," he said.

Bhagwat asked people not to be greedy and to lead a disciplined life. "We have to work together to make our country a world leader," the RSS chief added.

In his address, Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya is a proclamation of "Ram Rajya", a harmonious society without discrimination.

“Now, gunfire will not be heard in the streets of Ayodhya and curfews will not be imposed,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Adityanath noted that this historic occasion of national pride has come after a wait of 500 years and dubbed the Ram temple as the "rashtra mandir" (national temple).

"It is an emotional moment for all of us and it has come after a wait of 500 years. The whole nation has become Rammay (immersed in the devotion of Lord Rama). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug'," Yogi Adityanath said.

He said: "This is the 'rashtra mandir'. Undoubtedly, the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla idol is a historic occasion of national pride.”

"With the grace of Lord Ram, there will be no sound of bullets on the streets of Ayodhya and curfews will not be imposed. The streets here will witness 'Deepotsav', 'Ramotsav' and 'Shri Ram Sankirtan'. The presence of Ram Lalla in Awadhpuri is also a proclamation of Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya symbolises a harmonious society without discrimination and is the basis of our Prime Minister's policies, thoughts and plans," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister noted that this is probably the first instance in the world where the majority community of a nation waited almost 500 years for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of their God in their own country.

"Every section of society, including saints, ascetics, Nihangs, intellectuals, politicians and tribals, rose above caste, ideology, philosophy and method of worship and sacrificed themselves for the cause of Ram. Today, (my) soul is happy that the temple has been built exactly where it was resolved to be built," he said