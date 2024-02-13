Rs 85 Cr Worth Land Recovered in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Some influential persons who had encroached upon 2.755 acres at survey number worth Rs 85 crore at Kotihosahalli under Kodigehalli ward of Yelahanka in Bengaluru city was recovered by officials concerned of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Revenue officials on Tuesday. The land encroached upon measured 120000 sq feet.

At the encroached area, some influential persons had set-up sheds to run commercial activities before they were cleared in an operation conducted by the BBMP officials including 4 earthmovers, 6 tippers, 12 tractors and 70 staff and gang men. About 140 police personnel provided security to the encroachment clearance operation, said a release from BBMP here on Tuesday. The recovered land was fenced by the officials concerned.