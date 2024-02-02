Rs 10 Crore Released for Development Works in Each Assembly Segment

The state government on Thursday released orders allocating Rs 1,190 crore, at the rate of Rs 10 crore to each of the 119 Assembly constituencies for taking up development works.

Funds were allocated to in-charge ministers of ten combined districts under the Special Development Fund (SDF). The development works to be funded by the SDF should be approved by the district in-charge ministers.

The GO states that Rs 2 crore should be earmarked for providing infrastructure in government schools, Rs 1 crore for drinking water supply and Rs 50 lakh for maintenance of collectorates and government offices. The district in-charge ministers are: N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Karimnagar), Damodar Rajanarasimha (Mahbubnagar), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Khammam), D. Sridhar Babu (Rangareddy), Poguleti Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Ponnam Prabhakar (Hyderabad), Konda Surekha (Medak), Danasari Anasuya (Adilabad), Tummala Nageshwar Rao (Nalgonda) and Jupally Krishna Rao (Nizamabad).