RPF Retrieval of Forgotten Luggage Bags

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad, has retrieved Rs 41.51 lakh worth luggage and other items which were left in railway stations and trains by forgetful passengers so far this year. They were recovered in 52 instances.

On January 10, a passenger had reported that he had forgotten his bag at the Lingampalli station. RPF personnel traced the bag, containing electronic goods, gold jewellery and other valuable items worth Rs 33 lakh, which they returned to the owner.

In a recent instance, at 8 pm on April 20, RPF assistant sub-inspector T. Ashok Singh received a complaint from security personnel that passenger S.K. Ahamed, who was going to Kalaburgi in Karnataka on Train No. 18520, had forgotten his bag at the Lingampalli station.

Ashok Singh notified his colleagues who secured the bag, which contained clothes, and a power bank valued at Rs 2,000. The passenger collected his bag from the RPF post in Secunderabad.

The RPF has stepped in to help those who were stranded on the platform. Jivdhan, 44, from Maharajganj, UP, lodged a complaint on RailMadad, a railways’ grievance redressal app, that he had got down at Jammikunta to purchase a water bottle, but his Gorakhpur-Secunderabad train (No. 12591) had left before he could make it back.

The message reached RPF sub-inspector M. Venkata Reddy, who alerted the train ticket examiner who helped secure the passenger's bag containing clothes and mason tools worth `5,000.

“These operations underscore our commitment to passenger safety,” said Debashmita C Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner (SDSC), in a statement on Monday.