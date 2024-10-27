Royal Bengal Tiger from Maharashtra Arrives at Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve

Bhubaneswar: In a move that excites conservationists and animal lovers alike, a Royal Bengal Tiger from Maharashtra has been successfully relocated to Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The big cat arrived on Sunday, accompanied by a specialized team from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, as part of a strategic effort to boost the tiger population in Similipal.

The Odisha government, eager to enhance biodiversity and strengthen tiger numbers, had earlier appealed to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for tiger translocations to Odisha’s key reserves. Last week, a dedicated team, including Similipal’s Director and Assistant Director, along with veterinary specialists and a rapid response unit, travelled to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to carefully bring the majestic animal to its new home.

The recently arrived tiger will soon be released into the core area of Similipal, marking a significant step in Odisha’s broader tiger conservation project. Plans are already in place to relocate four more tigers to Odisha: three to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district and another to Similipal. These tigers will come from prominent reserves in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, reinforcing the state’s commitment to bolstering its big cat populations.

This initiative not only aims to secure a sustainable tiger population in Odisha’s reserves but also brings fresh hope for wildlife enthusiasts and conservation efforts in the region.