Rolls-Royce to Partner with Indian Navy to Develop First Electric Warship

Mumbai: Rolls-Royce on Thursday expressed its intent to collaborate with the Indian Navy in designing and deploying the country’s first electric warship, marking a significant step in India’s journey towards sustainable and future-ready naval power.

Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President, India and South East Asia, Defence, Rolls-Royce, said the company was well-positioned to support India’s naval modernisation with a portfolio that includes hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion systems.

“Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to support India’s naval modernisation with the right mix of products, expertise and experience in delivering integrated hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion systems,” Singh said.

Rolls-Royce’s MT30 has set new benchmarks in power, density and reliability. The company is supporting a large installed base of engines across the globe. “We are committed to working closely with Indian Navy operations to provide next-generation solutions that align with India’s vision of building a modern and self-reliant defence force,” he noted.

According to a press statement, the United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by HMS Prince of Wales, arrived in Mumbai as part of its Indo-Pacific deployment.

The HMS Prince of Wales is powered by Rolls-Royce’s MT30 marine gas turbine, at the heart of its Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system. Two MT30 gas turbine alternators, each generating 36 MW, together with four medium-speed diesel generators, deliver a combined output of 109 MW — enough to power a small town.

Alex Zino, Director of Business Development and Future Programmes, UK and International, Rolls-Royce, said the company was proud to play a central role in powering the Carrier Strike Group.

“Its visit to India provides a wonderful opportunity to familiarise Indian defence customers with our world-leading naval technologies that can strengthen the Indian Navy’s operational reach, resilience and readiness,” he said.

He added that Rolls-Royce was expanding its supply chain, advanced manufacturing, and defence engineering capabilities in India, positioning itself as a strong partner in the country’s defence modernisation efforts across air, land and sea domains.

The CSG’s other vessels, including HMS Richmond and an Astute-class submarine, also feature Rolls-Royce propulsion systems, ranging from the Spey marine gas turbine to nuclear steam raising plants.

With a legacy spanning 90 years in India, Rolls-Royce has established strong local partnerships, academic collaborations, and a robust engineering ecosystem. Over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines currently power platforms of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army, supported by a workforce of more than 4,000 across its Indian operations.

Globally, Rolls-Royce is a leading provider of propulsion solutions for advanced maritime programmes. The company says its focus on electrification and hybrid technologies could play a crucial role in India’s future naval projects, particularly as the nation moves toward developing its first electric warship.