RINL Will Not Go Into Private Hands: TD Leader

Visakhapatnam: Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao after holding a meeting with union leaders of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, stated that the RINL will not be privatised and the issue will be included in the Telugu Desam's (TD)’s manifesto for the upcoming election. Besides, he also expressed hope that TD in association with Jana Sena will form the next government in Andhra Pradesh.

An hour-long meeting was conducted with the leaders of the Steel Plant Parirakshana Porata Committee under the chairmanship of Villa Rammohan Kumar, general secretary of TNTUC, at the plant's Steel House.

After the acceptance of his resignation by the Speaker, the TD leader Ganta had made an announcement that he would interact with RINL workers to decide on future course of action. During the meeting with RINL union leaders and workers, Ganta reviewed the functioning of the Steel Plant’s Parirakshana Porata Committee for the first time and also discussed its future strategies.

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, MLC Duvwarapu Rama Rao and former MLA Palla Srinivas were also present at the meeting. Chairman of the Parirakshana Porata Committee, D. Adinarayana and co-convenor, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, also spoke in the meeting. The trade union leaders urged Ganta to ensure the merging of RINL with SAIL.