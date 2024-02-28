RINL Holds Bidders’ Meet Ahead of Auctioning Its Lands

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, along with National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC), organised an interactive session on Tuesday ahead of e-auctioning RINL lands on March 14.

Investors, bankers, bidders, developers and different organisations, including CREDAI, besides many individual bidders participated in the meeting, which showcased the property (non-core assets) of RINL that are on sale.

RINL owns different land plots and blocks measuring 13.89 acres and located in HB Colony, Maddilapalem (11.80 acres), Autonagar (2.0 acres) and Pedagantyada (0.089 acres) of Visakhapatnam.

RINL chief general manager (HR) G. Gandhi, NBCC general manager G. Rajaram and NLMC GM Rohin Koppuravuri interacted and clarified queries from the bidders.

The request for proposals had been issued on February 14. The pre-bid meeting will be on Wednesday, February 28. The last date for submission of EMD is March 5. The e-auction will start on March 14.