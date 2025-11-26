Rijiju Urges Citizens to Reaffirm Commitment to Constitutional Values

New Delhi: Marking Constitution Day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday appealed to citizens to recommit themselves to the principles of the Constitution.

Recalling the vision of the Constitution’s framers, Rijiju wrote on X, “As the nation marks the adoption of our Constitution, we remember the vision that laid the bedrock of India’s democracy. On this Constitution Day, let us recommit ourselves to justice, liberty, equality & fraternity, principles that define who we are.”

On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950. The day is observed by the Central government to celebrate the principles of democracy, justice and equality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day celebrations at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan today at around 11 AM. This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption.

According to a release from the PMO, the celebrations will see participation from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament from both Houses.

The President will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme. A translated version of the Constitution will also be released in nine languages—Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

The commemorative booklet Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution will be released during the programme.

Meanwhile, the Congress has directed all its state units to observe November 26 as ‘Samvidhan Bachao Divas’ at Pradesh Congress Committee offices and district headquarters across the country.

In its letter, the Congress highlighted the significance of the day, stating, “On the solemn occasion of Constitution Day, the Indian National Congress calls upon all Pradesh Congress Committees to observe 26 November as Samvidhan Bachao Divas across the country. This year’s observance carries profound significance given the unprecedented challenges facing our democratic institutions and the very spirit of our Constitution.”

The party said fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution—including justice, liberty, equality, fraternity and citizens’ rights—are under visible strain.

“The country is witnessing a growing attack on the Constitution marked by systematic vote theft, electoral malpractices, abuse of institutions and dubious Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-driven attempts to distort electoral rolls. These actions strike at the very heart of our constitutional morality and democratic traditions. It is our collective responsibility to expose these dangers before the people and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to defend the Constitution, its institutions and its values,” the letter stated.