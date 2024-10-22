RG Kar rape victim's parents wish to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Kolkata: A day after the junior doctors ended their hunger strike following their meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the state hospitals, parents of the young doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered while on-duty on August 9, have wished to meet union home minister Amit Shah for justice into the brutal crime on their daughter.

They sent an email to Mr Shah on Tuesday, conveying their wish. Incidentally, Mr Shah was supposed to visit West Bengal on Wednesday to assess BJP organisational strength but his tour has been postponed. In the email, the victim's father greeted Mr Shah on his birthday and wrote, “After that heinous unforeseen incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now.”

He added, “I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help. I would be truly grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable. The victim's father added, “Please let me know when and where you can spare few minutes for us. Then, we can keep ourselves prepared. I appreciate your time and consideration of this request and look forward to your favorable response.”