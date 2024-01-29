Revenue System Will Be Strengthened from Grass Roots: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy outlined the government's commitment to fortify the revenue system at the grassroots level and said that the BRS government had abolished the system of VROs and VRAs to conceal their irregularities.

“We intend to ensure that every village has a representative from the revenue department,” he told a meeting of deputy collectors and Telangana Tahsildar’s Associations here on Sunday.

He said the BRS government had curtailed individual liberty and stifled dissenting voices. “The Congress government was elected with the support of employees who were not receiving their salaries until the 25th of the month,” he said and assured that the salaries would be paid before the fifth of each month.

Srinivas Reddy unveiled a diary of the association in the presence of Deputy Collectors Association president V. Latcchi Reddy. He was concerned over the disproportionate highlighting of mistakes by a few employees, leading to harassment of others. Criticising the previous government for implementing the Dharani Portal without considering the consequences for the poor, the minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive review.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Collector’s Association general secretary K. Ramakrishna, secretary-general Ramesh Rathod, associate president Krishna Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Padma Priya, Telangana Tahsildars Association president S. Ramulu, general secretary Ramesh Paka, secretary-general Phoolsingh Chouhan, Areti Rajeshwar, Srinivas Sankar, Pushyami, and S.P.R. Mallesh.