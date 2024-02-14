Revanth’s comments on Krishna water objectionable: Ambati Rambabu

AP water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said here on Tuesday that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's comments on Krishna waters were inappropriate, this being a “very sensitive issue.”Rambabu said the Centre should take a decision on the arguments to continue Hyderabad as the joint capital. “We should cooperate with each other (AP and TS).”He said both AP and TS have rights on Nagarjunasagar project on a 50/50 basis and asked as to what extent was it right to pass a resolution in the TS Assembly not to hand over the projects to KRMB.The minister said TS accepted the AP Reorganisation Act, but “now TS refuses to accept one section of the law” which is objectionable.“What happens if AP also refuses to accept the Reorganisation Act/ At the time of bifurcation, the distribution of river waters was enshrined in the Act. We do not need even a single drop of water from Telangana's share,” he said.Rambabu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was only trying to legally draw the water allocated to Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. “KRMB was incorporated in the Reorganisation Act. The TRS and Congress may have disputes, hence they are creating new issues.”He claimed that the Bachawat Tribunal allotted 512 TMCs to AP and 299 TMCs to Telangana and asked why dispute the shares that were once awarded as law should be respected.