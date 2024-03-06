Revanth to lay foundation for two skyway projects this week

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will on Thursday and Saturday lay foundation for two elevated corridor projects in the Secunderabad Cantonment, which recently received the Union defence ministry’s approval.

On Thursday, Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation for a six-lane elevated corridor project from Paradise Junction to the Outer Ring Road junction near Shamirpet on the Rajiv Rahadari State Highway-1. This corridor, spanning 32.7 kilometres and estimated to cost Rs 5,625 crore, aims to ease traffic congestion along the Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS)-Shamirpet route.

On March 9, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for another six-lane elevated corridor, again stretching from the Paradise Junction, to an ORR junction near Kandlakoya on National Highway 44. The corridor, spanning 18.35 km and estimated to cost Rs 3,375 crore, aims to enhance connectivity from Secunderabad to Medchal.

Officials said that overall, the projects will cost around Rs 9,000 without land acquisition costs and the per-kilometre construction cost of `75.71 crore.

The move comes after the Central government allotted 175 acres of land to the HMDA for infrastructure projects.

Beyond mere infrastructure enhancement, the skyway projects hold the promise of economic growth and job creation, with improved connectivity and enhanced infrastructure expected to elevate the quality of life for residents and commuters alike.

This includes areas from the Gymkhana Grounds to the Hakimpet Air Force Station (connecting the ORR near Shamirpet) on State Highway-1 and from Paradise Circle to Suchitra Junction on National Highway-44. The value of the land is pegged at roughly Rs 1,700 crore.

In August 2023, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) also approved the transfer of 33 acres to the Telangana state government for widening roads from Paradise Circle to Suchitra.

The elevated corridor projects reportedly include various components, such as strengthening/widening of existing pavement and bridge structures, construction of new bridges, rehabilitation of cross drainage structures, junction improvements, vehicular and pedestrian underpasses, road furniture, bus bays, truck lay-bys, way-side amenities and toll plazas.





Route 1:

Paradise Junction to Outer Ring Road (ORR) Junction near Shamirpet on Rajiv Rahadari State Highway-1.

This will improve connectivity from Secunderabad to Medchal.

Length: 32.7 km

Cost: Rs 5,625 crore

Route 2:

Paradise Junction to ORR Junction near Kandlakoya on National Highway 44.

This will ease traffic congestion along the JBS-Shamirpet route.

Length: 18.35 km

Cost: Rs 3,375 crore

Common features

157 acres, including both private and defence land, required

Six-lane carriageways will be constructed in both projects

Toll tax collection