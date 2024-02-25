Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the 21st edition of BioAsia, Asia's largest life sciences event, at HICC on February 27 along with the minister for IT and industries D. Sridhar Babu. This year's theme will be 'Data& AI: Redefining Possibilities'.

Nobel laureate Prof. Greg Semenza of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine will be the guest of honour for the inaugural along with Dr. Christopher Boerner, CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Dr. Rodney Hochman, president, and CEO, of Providence.

This will be the first time the event will have five industries joining as principal industry hosts including Novartis, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Laurus Labs, and Sai Life Sciences.

In a media statement, Minister D. Sridhar Babu said, "BioAsia 2024 exemplifies the power of government-industry collaboration in driving innovation and shaping the future of the life sciences industry. Together, we are charting a course for transformative advancements that will benefit society and propel economic growth.”

He said companies like MSN Labs, Miltenyi and Sartorius (Germany), Citeline (UK), Garmin and Cohance (US), Virchow Biotech, Neovantage (Singapore), Gland Pharma, Bharat Biotech, Roche (Switzerland), had partnered with the government to design the sessions.