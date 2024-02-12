Revanth To Head Medigadda, KCR To Dig In at Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A day after the Congress government put the BRS on notice over the issue of the handing over of projects on Krishna river to the Krishna River Management Board, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is all set to launch a new front on Tuesday against the Opposition party by visiting the partially collapsed Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project, that is to be followed by a Powerpoint presentation on all that has gone wrong with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

The government has invited all MPs and MLAs for the visit.

The BRS, which on Monday faced flak in the Assembly over the KRMB issue, is gearing up for its big post-election show in Nalgonda to protest what it says is Congress government’s failure to protect state interest and its meek surrender of the river projects.

The public meeting is to be addressed by BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who also held the irrigation portfolio from 2019.

Under fire from the Congress for the partial collapse of the Medigadda barrage, as well as serious problems arising at the Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project, the BRS had been hammering away at the government over the KRMB issue.