Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao's silence on the BJP's alleged conspiracy to abolish reservations to SCs, STs, and OBCs by amending the constitution if BJP comes to power for a successive third term.

Reddy alleged that the two leaders were not questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah because BRS too had pitched for the abolition of the existing constitution that was written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and brought a new constitution, which is in line with the BJP agenda.

He was addressing public meetings in Dharmapuri and Sircilla in support of Congress candidates for Peddapalli and Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituencies, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and Velichala Rajender Rao, respectively.

Reddy referred to the statement made by Chandrashekar Rao in February 2020 that India needed a new Constitution.

"Now BJP wants to change the Constitution to abolish reservations. Despite this, KCR is not talking on this issue. He is only attacking the Congress. KTR, the ‘Twitter Tillu’, who tweets on every issue under the sun every day, is also silent. This itself is proof that BRS and BJP are in nexus," Reddy alleged.

The Chief Minister alleged that Chandrashekar Rao would sell his MPs to the BJP if his party won one or two seats to get bail for his daughter Kavitha.

He asked Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy why the Centre had not conducted the 2021 Census and alleged that this was BJP’s hidden agenda to scrap reservations.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no moral right to ask for votes in Telangana as he had insulted the people of the state since its formation with his step-motherly treatment across sectors.

He said the Lok Sabha elections are crucial to protect the constitutional rights of the marginalized sections and democracy. This was the reason why he was present when Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Rae Bareli. He said Rahul Gandhi must become the Prime Minister to protect the Indian constitution and reservations. He said Dalits, tribals, and OBCs have to vote for Congress to protect their reservations.

Revanth Reddy said that it was the former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, who had laid the foundation for the five trillion economy about which Modi is now talking. He praised Narasimha Rao, Gadam Venkatswamy, and D. Sripada Rao for developing the area.

He promised to sanction an 800-megawatt power plant at Ramagundam, Pathipaka reservoir, and Palakurthi project and ‘Nethakani Corporation’.

Reddy said that it was Venkatswamy who had protected Singareni when it was facing acute losses by bringing in a Rs 1,000 crore package from the central government.

He criticized Koppula Eshwar's failure to protect the interests of farmers when their crops were inundated in the backwaters of Kaleshwaram and was tight-lipped when Modi was attempting to privatise SCCL.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would implement the `two lakh crop loan waiver by August 15. Revanth Reddy said that he will consider the construction of Karakattalu and sanction a super specialty hospital for Mancherial as sought by MLA Premsagar Rao.