Revanth Sets Vote Target for Party Workers in GHMC Seats

Hyderabad: The Congress has laid special focus on three Lok Sabha seats in Greater Hyderabad limits — Chevella, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad — on Monday. Before leaving for his Kodangal on Sunday along with his family members to cast his vote, TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with party incharges and senior leaders from the three constituencies, sources said.

He set specific targets for the party's booth committees to achieve a certain level of polling percentage in their respective booths to ensure victory for party candidates Danam Nagender (Secunderabad), Gaddam Ranjith Reddy (Chevella) and Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy (Malkajgiri), sources added.

Revanth Reddy reportedly set of six lakh-plus votes in Chevella, seven lakh-plus in Malkajgiri and five lakh-plus votes in Secunderabad.

The special focus comes against the backdrop of the Congress performing badly in Assembly segments of these three constituencies during the state polls last year. The BRS bagged 17 out of 21 Assembly seats, but is on a sticky wicket after it lost power. A fight is on between the Congress and the BJP to secure BRS votes.

Party leaders informed the Chief Minister that there is a straight fight with the BJP in Chevella and Malkajgiri and a triangular fight between all three parties in Secunderabad where BRS candidate T. Padma Rao Goud, a strong BC local leader, holds clout.

Congress BRS BJP

Chevella

Votes 6 lakh 7 lakh 3.3 lakh

Seats 4 3 9

Secunderabad

Votes 2.8 lakh 4.63 lakh 2.16 lakh

Seats* 0 6 0

· MIM won one Assembly seat in Secunderabad LS constituency

Malkajgiri

Votes 5.83 lakh 9.38 lakh 4.25 lakh

Seats 0 7 0