Revanth Running Scared, Cong Govt May Not Last a Year: KCR

Hyderabad: The Congress government might not even last a year, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is displaying clear signs of fear, said BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday.

“We do want them to stay in power for five years. But Revanth Reddy’s comments show that the people are revolting. Survey reports say the Congress will not get more than two seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. But it looks like this government will not last even a year,” Rao said.

“There is clear fear about someone from the Congress going to the BJP and becoming the CM. That is why Revanth Reddy looked scared at his Narayanpet public meeting on Monday.”

The BRS chief was addressing a public meeting at Sultanpur where he called on people to vote for the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections, and teach the Congress’ ‘government of Lilliputs’ a lesson. Referring to how Revanth Reddy “did not keep his promise of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver to farmers,” Rao said, “in politics some Lilliputs get power. People give power to a party to serve them, do better than the previous government and not do as it pleases.”

These Lilliputs, he said, talk about how they will strip us, that will wear our intestines around their necks, and so on. “As the Chief Minister, did I ever use such language,” Rao asked.

Rao, who ran through a list of Congress promises including the farm loan waiver, Rs 2,500 to women every month, and increased Dalit Bandhu disbursements, said none from the government thought it fit to pay homage to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his jayanti on Monday at the 125-foot-tall statue next to the Secretariat.

“If they want to ignore it, then why are they sitting in the B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat? Why are Congress MLAs using the quarters the BRS government built? Why are Congress leaders going to Yadadri,” Rao asked.

He said the only way to force the Congress government to keep its promises is for people to vote for the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections and send a clear signal to the ruling party. “Vote for Venkatarami Reddy in Medak and Anil Kumar in Zaheerabad and they will work hard for you and serve you,” he said.

Rao also urged farmers across the state to follow the lead of farmers from Siddipet district who launched a postcard movement demanding the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver, Rs 25,000 compensation for crop losses, bonus of Rs 500 for paddy.

Earlier, senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao, addressing the meeting said “KCR is Sri Rama Raksha for Telangana,” and urged people to hold Congress leaders to their promises when they come to campaign for their candidates.

Infograph

KCR warns cops

Don't stop people from attending BRS meetings or tear down BRS’ flexis;

BRS government never forced police to commit any excesses;

We did not use police to create fear among people. Think of your plight when we return to power;

DGP, you should change. Otherwise, the day is not far off when people will revolt against you.