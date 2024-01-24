Revanth Meets Governor, Seeks Approval for Mahender Reddy As TSPSC Chairman

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Official sources said that they invited Governor for Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens on January 26. Sources added that the Chief Minister also discussed reconstitution of the TSPSC Board.

The Chief Minister urged the Governor to give approval to the appointment of retired IPS officer and former DGP M.Mahender Reddy as chairman of TSPSC. The search committee constituted by the state government selected Mahender Reddy two days ago which was referred to the Governor for approval.

The Chief Minister also told the Governor that the search committee will finalise the names of new TSPSC members in a day or two which will be sent to the Raj Bhavan for approval. He requested the Governor to accord approval to all these posts at the earliest to facilitate the state government to undertake recruitment of two lakh vacancies by December.

Sources said that the state government considered the names of retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali and retired IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar for TSPSC chairman post prior to Mahender Reddy. But it was learnt that Murali rejected the offer on age grounds while Praveen Kumar told that he wanted to continue in politics as BSP leader.