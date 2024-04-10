Revanth, Leaders Greet Muslims

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended his greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. He called on them to celebrate the festival with fervour with family and friends.

In a release, he said, “The festival as a symbol of brotherhood exemplifies the spirit of secularism and inter-religious faith. Telangana represents Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb (spirit of friendship) and our government is committed for the welfare of Muslims. As part of this we laid the foundation stone for bringing metro rail to the Old City in the first 100 days along with enhancing budgetary allocation for Muslims. I pray to Allah for the well-being of Telangana people.”

Minister for irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also wished the people on the occasion.

In his greetings, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said, “I wish that out Muslim brothers will receive the divine blessings of Allah on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. The festival represents discipline, spiritual contemplation, piety, philanthropy and brotherhood between communities.”