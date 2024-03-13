Revanth Launches T-Safe Service for Safe Travel of Women

Hyderabad: In an attempt to enhance the safety of citizens, especially women and vulnerable groups, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched the Travel Safe T-Safe service at the Secretariat.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that T-Safe was more than just an app. It was a service that doesn't require a smartphone or app download. “This service proactively enables emergency police response through automation, without the need for citizens to dial 100,” he said.

In the future, the Women Safety Wing plans to connect T-Safe with apps used by taxi companies and private transportation services.

Additional DGP Shikha Goel said, "This is the first time in the country that a service enables emergency police response through automation, without the citizen having to again press any button or dial 100. In case of emergency, this technology also helps send a live tracking link to the police patrol vehicle.

Accessible with a simple dial 100 or 112 and selecting option "8" in IVR, T-Safe ensures easy access for citizens, even those with basic phones. After dialling, an automated link is sent, allowing users to access the service via the Travel Safe Application or the T-Safe webpage.

If someone doesn't respond to these alerts, the police step in quickly to help in emergencies. The users can also share their real time location with family and friends, making travel safer, Goel added.

She explained that "the automated safety updates keep you informed throughout your trip, and the system detects any route changes, alerting the police. You can also share your location with loved ones for added security. T-Safe works on all phones, making it accessible to everyone, and the SOS feature lets you call for police help instantly with just one click.”