Revanth Is Pro-Women: Renuka Chowdhury

Hyderabad: Congress Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdhury, while thanking AICC for appointing her as MP, said that the yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi was meant to serve the poor.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, she said, “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is pro-women and the launch of the free bus facility and subsidized gas exemplify this. The Centre is resorting to attacks on protesting farmers and we will question them about this highhanded behaviour.”

She warned BJP leader N.V.S.S. Prabhakar of defamation and legal consequences if he does not watch his words.

“We will win the Khammam Lok Sabha seat for sure. The people there are my followers. I will tie a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha bandhan,” she said.