Revanth: Gaddar Awards to Replace Nandi Awards

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared that the Telangana government will institute the "Gaddar Awards" in place of the Nandi Awards earlier presented in United Andhra Pradesh to acknowledge excellence in Telugu cinema, theatre, and television fields. Revanth Reddy revealed that the awards will be named after Gaddar, paying homage to the revered revolutionary singer of Telangana who passed away in August last year.

Participating in the official Gaddar Jayanti celebrations organised by the state government for the first time at Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister described Gaddar as the "Telangana legend" and "Telangana brand ambassador," emphasising his role as a voice for the poor and oppressed during his lifetime.

In United Andhra Pradesh, Nandi Awards were annually presented to the Telugu film industry on Ugadi. However, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana State in June 2014, the previous BRS government discontinued them.

The current government under Revanth Reddy has decided to rename these awards as "Gaddar Awards" and present them annually on January 31, coinciding with Gaddar Jayanti.

Addressing representatives from the Telugu film industry who recently approached him to revive the Nandi Awards, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted, "I told them that my government is ready to revive these awards, but they will not be Nandi Awards; instead, they will be Gaddar Awards," receiving applause from the audience.

The CM highlighted that the announcement itself serves as legislation and a government order (GO), with implementation slated for the coming year.

Taking a dig at MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's recent demand for installing a statue of Jyotirao Phule in the Legislative Assembly premises, Revanth criticized her, stating, "This proves that the people's government has come in Telangana. In the last ten years, when her father KCR ruled the state, she could not make this demand. Now she can freely come to us, meet the Speaker, and submit a representation."