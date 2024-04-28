Revanth Felicitates 15-Year Old Sai Charan Who Saved Lives in Shadnagar Fire Accident

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday felicitated 15-year-old Sai Charan, who saved more than 50 people from a massive fire in the Allen Homeo and Herbal Products factory in Shadnagar.

Commended the teen’s bravery, Revanth Reddy said “His determination and courage in saving so many people is an inspiration to the youth. What he did is a commendable feat.”

Charan, on April 26, had climbed to a window sill in the burning factory and tied the rope, which helped 50 persons trapped in the premises to get down to safety.

Charan hails from Shadnagar’s Nandigama village, and has recently completed his Class 10. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Charan said, “I saw the fire and noticed people trapped inside. I immediately went up with a rope and tied it, so that people could get to safety.”

“I did not think about my safety, it all happened very quickly and I immediately jumped to save them,” he said. He further said he helped the police officers and firefighters to douse the fire.

The fire, assumed to be caused by a welding mishap, spread rapidly through the factory which had more than 300 workers. Many of them fled the factory premises, but as the fire spread, 50 workers were trapped in the factory.