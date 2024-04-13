Revanth: Ensure Hyderabad Gets Drinking Water

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent drinking water problems. He called for alternative arrangements to cater to the increase in demand without disruption to the supply of drinking water to Hyderabad.

If necessary, water should be pumped up from the Nagarjunasagar dead storage level, he said, adding that officials must also ensure supply of water from the Singur project to the city.

Reddy said that as it was election time, false complaints and false reports were being circulated to bring a bad reputation to the government for political advantages. He asked officials to file a complaint with the Election Commission whenever such matters come to their notice.

Pointing out that there was no water in the Krishna basin, Reddy asked officials to consult the Karnataka government for release of water from the Narayanpur reservoir for drinking water needs.

He was speaking at a review meeting with ministers and senior officials on the drinking water situation and the ongoing paddy procurement from farmers.

He said that although more drinking water is being supplied now compared to last year, but it was not enough. The situation had arisen due to depletion of groundwater levels as people were dependent more on tap water.

The Chief Minister directed officials to continuously monitor the supply of drinking water. He said that the Chief Secretary would hold a review meeting every day with top officials of Mission Bhagiratha, municipal, irrigation and energy departments.

Special officers have been directed to visit places with drinking water problems, take measures to resolve the problem and update senior officials.

On being told of interruption to drinking water supply in a place in Hyderabad due to officials’ excessive action, Reddy issued orders to remove those who obstruct drinking water supply. Strict action will be taken against those who bring disrepute to the government, he warned.

Revanth Reddy also warned of strict action against those who bought paddy from farmers at prices lower than MSP. He ordered officials to cancel the trade licences of millers and traders who buy paddy at lower prices and blacklisting them.

He appealed to the farmers to dry the paddy before bringing it to the markets so that they could get a good price. The officials have been asked to make suitable arrangements for drying paddy and to install CCTV cameras to prevent paddy theft.

He directed collectors to inspect markets and paddy purchase centres ensure that purchases are made without any inconvenience to farmers.

The CM suggested that senior IAS officers who are assigned to monitor drinking water supply should also oversee paddy procurement. He instructed officials to make available tarpaulins in all market yards and paddy purchase centres to avoid problems in case of hailstorms and unexpected showers.