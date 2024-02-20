Revanth calls for Musi clean-up, start of riverfront work within three months

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to initiate a clean-up of the Musi River before starting the rejuvenation and beautification works, laying an emphasis on starting the riverfront development work within three months.

In a review meeting of the riverfront development with HMDA officials at Nanakramguda, Revanth Reddy took stock of the location sketch of Musi, its boundaries and other important details, directing officials to prepare the development plan in such a way that historical structures, such as Charminar and Taramati Baradari, along the river, are connected. He suggested dividing the works among themselves for speedy execution.

Sharing his experience from his foreign trips, Revanth Reddy said global companies are interested in taking up the work, on the lines of the Thames in London of the UK and similar projects in Dubai.

Top officials of Meinhardt Group, a global planning, engineering and project management company had called on Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on February 6 to discuss proposals for the Musi riverfront development.

On Monday, Revanth Reddy directed officials to develop the Musi riverfront all along the 55-km stretch in the next three years, on the basis of an iconic design suitable for people from all walks of life. He said the design should include amusement parks, waterfalls, children's water sports, street vendor zone, business areas and shopping malls for the convenience of all sections.

Officials were also asked to study riverfront development projects taken up elsewhere in the country or abroad.

Measures will also be taken to divert rainwater into the Musi to manage sudden floods, as Revanth Reddy directed the authorities to take the required measures cautiously to avoid any hurdles in the development of the Musi riverfront.

The CM ordered officials to prepare the plans to undertake this project in PPP mode.