Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy likened BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao to Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, for spreading “false narratives” about the administration of Osmania University. He accused Rao of misleading the public with erroneous statements at gatherings in Suryapet and Mahbubnagar with regard to the operational challenges at the university.

Referring to the university’s chief warden declaring the hostels closed on Monday, Revanth Reddy said on X: "Even in May 2023 when KCR was Chief Minister, the Chief Warden of the University issued a similar notice regarding the closure of hostels and messes for a month in connection with summer vacations. (dated 12-05-2023 to 05-06-2023).”

Attaching a picture of the memo issued during the BRS government’s tenure, Revanth Reddy wrote: “It also mentioned a shortage of electricity and water. KCR's depravity is at the zenith by spreading the absurd bankruptcy campaign that the university will be closed as soon as the Congress comes (to power)."

The sharp rebuke came as the university announced the annual closure of hostels and mess facilities for the summer vacation from May 1 to 31, attributing the decision to a significant shortage of water and electricity, exacerbated by the intense summer heat. The notice — which has been rescinded — sought the cooperation of the students during the vacation period.

The boarders, particularly around 6,000 female students, have reported extreme distress. Their plight has gained attention on social media platforms, where pleas for serious attention to the issue have been made, highlighting alleged inefficiency and corruption by the hostel's administration.