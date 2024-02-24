Retired IAS Officer and Architect of Free Power Policy in Andhra Passes Away

Tirupati: Jannath Hussain, the retired IAS officer who was the architect of the free power supply policy for the agriculture sector in undivided Andhra Pradesh, passed away on Friday morning in Nellore district. He was 74. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Hussain, a 1977 batch officer, breathed his last at around 6 am at his son's residence in Sullurpet town. According to his family members, Hussain was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other age-related diseases.

"His body will be brought to his Kundanbagh residence in Hyderabad by the evening. The final rites will be held at the Funafuti graveyard on Saturday evening," they added.

Hussain was born in a farmer's family in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar. In his over three-decade-long career as an IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, he served in various key positions before retiring as Special Chief Secretary on December 31, 2010.

In 2004, then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy appointed Hussain as principal secretary in the CMO. Hussain was instrumental in rolling out the free power policy for agriculture.

During his tenure, Hussain also took several initiatives for the uplift of minorities, SC, ST and OBC communities. After the retirement, he was appointed Chief Information Commissioner by the then state government.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed profound grief over the demise of the former bureaucrat.