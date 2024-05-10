Relief for Road Users Around Moosapet Metro Station

Hyderabad: Putting an end to the commuting woes that were haunting people using the road below the Moosapet metro station, GHMC has built additional catch pits.

According to the municipal officials, storm water drains on that stretch were damaged when works related to metro rail were being executed. The road remained waterlogged after every spell of rain.

Corporation officials visited the location this week and took up permanent measures while the regular commuters heaved a sigh of relief.

“The civic body has also taken up a detailed survey and is ideating rainwater harvesting to mitigate water logging for the safety of the commuters,” said an official from the GHMC Kukatpally zone.