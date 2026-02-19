Reliance to Invest ₹10 Lakh Crore Over 7 Years in India’s AI Push

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced that Reliance Industries and its digital arm Jio will invest ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years to drive India’s artificial intelligence transformation.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Ambani said the investment is aimed at creating long-term economic value and strategic resilience rather than short-term valuation gains.

He outlined a three-part strategy to move India from the internet era to the intelligence era. According to Ambani, Jio will extend intelligence services across citizens, businesses, social sectors and government services nationwide.

The company also plans to build sovereign computing infrastructure through gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres, including facilities under construction at Jamnagar, with over 120 megawatts expected to come online in the second half of 2026. The infrastructure will be powered by surplus green energy from solar projects in Kutch and Andhra Pradesh, along with a nationwide edge-compute network integrated with Jio connectivity.

Ambani said the goal is to make intelligence as ubiquitous and affordable as data connectivity, stressing that India should not depend on foreign AI capacity. He added the initiative will support deep-tech and advanced manufacturing while benefiting agriculture and the informal sector.

Citing India’s nearly one billion internet users and digital public infrastructure such as Aadhaar and UPI, Ambani expressed confidence that the country could become a global AI leader.

He also unveiled “Jio AI Bharat,” a multilingual AI platform designed to operate across Indian languages, enabling farmers, artisans and students to use technology in their mother tongues. Ambani said AI would create high-skilled jobs and that the company will partner with leading global technology firms for the initiative.