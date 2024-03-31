Release Pending Fee Reimbursement Bills: Bandi

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the state government release the funds for pending fee reimbursement to the students as per the tokens issued by the previous government.

He said in a statement released on Saturday in Karimnagar that the situation of the degree, PG, engineering, and vocational colleges has become miserable in the state due to pending fee reimbursement bills to the tune of Rs 7,800 crores from the past three years and many colleges were shut down.

“The management as well as the students faced a lot of problems since the previous BRS government did not release funds under fee reimbursement to the colleges. The previous government promised the degree and PG colleges that it would sanction the pending fee reimbursement bills of Rs 750 crores by the end of March and issue tokens to them. The deadline will end tomorrow,” Bandi said.

He added that the Congress party had stated in its manifesto that it would bring several reforms in the education sector along with the implantation of a new fee reimbursement policy. “Though the issue was taken to the notice of the newly-formed Congress government, it did not take any initiative to release the pending fees reimbursement bills to the colleges to date,” he pointed out.

The MP said that the previous BRS government and the present Congress government are least bothered about the problems of the poor students studying in the colleges.

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy must focus on this issue and must release the funds immediately by tomorrow and must implement a new fee reimbursement policy in the state,” he said.