Regulatory Sandboxes Needed For Checking Start-ups: IFSCA

New Delhi: International Financial Services Centres Authority on Monday (IFSCA) said that regulatory sandboxes are necessary to ensure that start-ups and other players can build things in a controlled environment within the guardrails without stifling, according to a senior IFSCA official.

“We need to ensure that there are regulatory sandboxes among regulators so that there are guardrails, so that before regulations come start-ups and others can build things in a controlled environment so that you don't stifle innovation and that you encourage it within the guardrails,” said Joseph Joshy who is chief technology officer of IFSCA.

Speaking at the first day of the session at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Joshy also said he would look at the things through the regulatory lens. The five-day summit -- which will see a host of heads of state and government, overseas representatives and industry players, among others -- commenced on Monday.

When there are no regulations are not in place for a particular area and when entities want to innovate in that area, then regulatory sandboxes will help in charting the way forward. “The country probably needs to develop its own India Context Protocols to create India-specific answers in the world of AI,” said Adani Defence and Aerospace senior vice president & chief digital officer Rangarajan V.

Yotta Data Services Co-Founder MD & CEO Sunil Gupta also said that digital highways in terms of data centres, networks and compute capacities have to be treated as essential commodities. “Compute infrastructure for AI is the most essential commodity,” he noted.