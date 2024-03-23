Realtor Forced To Reopen Bairagiguda-Narsingi Stretch

Hyderabad: Radha Realty Corp Pvt Ltd was forced to re-open the Bairagiguda-Narsingi road on Friday, which it had closed recently. Deccan Chronicle had reported on the illegal road closure on March 21.

The road is around one km, half of which comes under the local military authority (LMA) jurisdiction. Access to the remaining portion was closed by Radha Realty.

Local residents wondered how a private builder could close a road when the LMA was allowing civilians to use their land.

“The same firm had earlier changed the road alignment that was being used for decades, when they were building the Dews Ville project in Narsingi. Recently they closed the road for another project,” said a techie staying in Shiva Sai Colony, Bairagiguda.

Several people staying in BMR Vishnupuri Colony, Gandhamguda and Shivapuri Colony had said that the closure of the 1-km road forced them to take an eight km route to reach Narsingi from Bairagiuguda.

“Around 25,000 people use the road every day. Keeping in mind its footfall, a permanent bitumen road or a cement concrete (CC) road should be laid,” said Y. Manohar.

Another resident from Shivapuri Colony said that the part of the Bairagiguda to Narsingi stretch that is under the control of LMA, should be made a permanent road.