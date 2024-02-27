Readying New Roadmap To Streamline Varsity Education: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Crucial subjects like health and education were utterly neglected since the formation of the state. Universities neither got funds nor infrastructural facilities, said revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy here on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day national conference on ‘Reconstruction of Telangana state, emerging issues, policy interventions and development prospects’ at Arts College in Osmania University campus. He said that the government will convene a meeting of all universities in Telangana and come up with a new roadmap inn this regard.

He also mentioned that a white paper will be released on Dharani portal, as thousands of acres of government land were illegally handed over to the chosen ones of the previous government.

More than half of the 500 scholars, who are attending the conference will be presenting the papers on this topic.

Minister said, “19, 000 have been filled by our government and efforts are on for a mega DSC with 11, 000 teachers’ posts.”

The minister said, “The previous government has made a mockery of its KG to PG free education initiative and destroyed gurukul institutions. It messed up the lives of thousands of students by leaking the question papers through TSPSC. The KCR government has weakened universities by not allocating funds”.

“K. Chandrasekhar Rao boasted often that Telangana was a rich state. In that case why is there so much poverty and unemployment in the state?” he said.

The minister said that there were 2.45 lakh complaints in the revenue department alone. All these will be resolved in March.

“We will soon talk about the crores and thousands of acres that have been gobbled up by the Rao government,” he said.

Touching on the water supply projects, he said, “Rao had a selfish deal with his counterpart from Andhra Pradesh to whom he gifted Krishna river water at the cost of ignoring the interests of Telangana. His family minted thousands of crores in the construction of Kaleshwaram project and its redesigning.”

The inaugural event was presided by Prof. M. Kodandaram, while OU vice-chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder and seminar director Prof. C. Ganesh, also graced the occasion.