RBI Says Rs 8470 Crore of 2000 Notes Yet To Return

Mumbai March: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that banks have received 97.62 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes in circulation and only Rs 8470 crore worth of such notes are remaining with the public. The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation on May 19.

“The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 8470 crore at the close of business on February 29, 2024. Thus, 97.62% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,”said the RBI in a statement.

People can still deposit and/or exchange Rs 2,000 bank notes at the 19 RBI offices across the country. People can also send Rs 2,000 bank notes through India Post from any post office, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India. The Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender, said the RBI.